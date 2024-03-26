Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to resign at the end of 2024



The forthcoming Boeing management shakeup will see several officials vacating their positions in 2024. CEO Dave Calhoun is reportedly stepping down at the end of the year.

Board chairman Larry Kellner will depart following Boeing’s annual meeting in May. Meanwhile, Stan Deal, the president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is stepping down with immediate effect.

Steve Mollenkopf, a Boeing director, will succeed Kellner, and Boeing’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, will replace Deal. These changes come amid increased scrutiny following manufacturing issues highlighted after the Boeing incident on January 5.

On January 5, a door plug on a Boeing 737 Max 9 blew out during ascent, leading to a tragic incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight and raising new concerns about flight safety. This is not the first issue for the Boeing 737 Max series, which has previously faced software problems and been involved in two plane crashes.

