Government Enacts Ban on 18 OTT Platforms



The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has collaborated with various intermediaries to take action against 18 OTT platforms that have been disseminating content deemed obscene, vulgar, and, in some cases, pornographic.

The list additionally encompasses 19 websites, along with 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store and 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts linked to these platforms, which have been deactivated to the public in India.



Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, has reiterated the platforms’ duty to refrain from promoting obscenity, vulgarity, and abuse under the pretext of ‘creative expression’. On March 12, 2024, Thakur announced the removal of 18 OTT platforms that were broadcasting obscene and vulgar content.



The banned OTT platforms include Dreams Films, Voovi, Besharams, Neon X VIP, MoodX, Mojflix, Yessma, Hot Shots VIP, Hunters, Uncut Adda, Rabbit, Fugi, X Prime, Tri Flicks, Xtramood, Chikooflix, Prime Play and Nueflicks.

The recent decision was made in accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, in collaboration with other Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, as well as domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights.