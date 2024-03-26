“IPL 2024 Schedule Revealed: Final Set for CSK’s Chepauk; Playoffs in Ahmedabad and Chennai”



The Board of Control for Cricket in India unveiled the remaining schedule for the IPL 2024 season on Monday, with the final set for Chennai’s Chepauk stadium. In the IPL 2024 opener on Sunday, defending champions Chennai Super Kings faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The IPL 2024 final will also be held in Chennai. The IPL announced a partial schedule for the 2024 season, including 21 games scheduled between March 22 and April 7. All 74 matches of IPL 2024 will be held in India, with playoff matches in Ahmedabad and Chennai. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium, home to the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans.

CSK’s Chepauk Stadium will host the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 on May 24, with the season’s final match also scheduled at CSK’s home ground on May 26. Last year, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were the key contenders in the IPL final. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK clinched their fifth title, defeating Gujarat in a thrilling final-ball finish.

