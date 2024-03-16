Mobile App Launched by MHA for Citizenship Applications under CAA



New Delhi – the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a mobile application tailored for individuals seeking Indian Citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019.

According to a spokesperson from the ministry, eligible applicants have the option to download the app from the Google Play Store or apply through the official website, indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in. Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs had launched a portal for eligible individuals.

The regulations for implementing the contentious CAA were announced on Monday, aiming to streamline the process of granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

