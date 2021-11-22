Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s Antim to hit Singapore screens on 25th November

Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma starrer, the much-awaited action-thriller film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will release in Singapore theatres on November 25, 2021.

The film is described as a “gripping tale of two powerful men” with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie features Aayush Sharma, Salman’s brother-in-law (married to Arpita Khan).

Salman Khan also revealed there were initial plans to release “Antim” on an OTT (over-the-top) platform, but the makers later decided to release the film theatrically.