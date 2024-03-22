“PM Modi Awarded Bhutan’s Highest Civilian Honour, Order of the Druk Gyalpo”



New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,’ on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of Government to receive this prestigious accolade.

The award was presented in recognition of “his exceptional contribution to the advancement of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and its people.” Expressing his gratitude, Modi dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion Indians.

During Prime Minister Modi’s recent two-day State visit to Bhutan, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ was presented to him by Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. This visit marked Modi’s third trip to the Himalayan nation since taking office in 2014. The visit aims to strengthen India’s longstanding relationship with Bhutan under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.

