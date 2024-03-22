“Times Square Shines Spotlight on Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family Legacy”



Amid the heated debate over the legal status of a baby conceived through IVF at the age of 58, the image of the newborn son of the parents of late rapper Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, has been displayed on a Times Square billboard in New York.

The billboard showcases images of Sidhu Moosewala and his younger brother, also named Shubhdeep, seated in the lap of their father, Balkaur Singh.

Sidhu Moosewala was born on June 11, 1993, and his younger brother, also named Shubhdeep, was born on March 17, 2024. On the billboard, both are depicted with the captions ‘born 1993’ and ‘2024.’

Sidhu Moosewala had previously been featured on Times Square following his tragic death near Mansa town on May 29, 2022.

A controversy arose over the birth of the son to Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur, through IVF technology. Two days ago, Balkaur Singh posted a video clip in which he accused the Punjab government of harassing him by demanding proof of the legal status of the newly born boy. The following morning, authorities released a letter from the Union Health Ministry addressed to the Principal Secretary of Health, Punjab. The letter requested an investigation into the birth through IVF, citing that according to the ART Regulation Act 2021, women aged between 21-50 years are eligible for IVF. However, Charan Kaur was 58 years old when she gave birth to the baby.

