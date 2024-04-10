Rajeev Chandrasekhar Issues Legal Notice to Shashi Tharoor, Alleges Defamatory Statements

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP and his opponent from Thiruvananthapuram, accusing him of making defamatory remarks on a television channel. Chandrasekhar claimed that Tharoor spread false information about bribing key voters and influential figures, including parish priests, by the BJP leader.



The notice alleges that Tharoor’s statements were intended to harm Chandrasekhar’s reputation and disrespect the Christian community in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. It refers to a news video on a Malayalam channel where Tharoor allegedly made defamatory comments against Chandrasekhar.



The notice demands Tharoor to retract his allegations, issue an unconditional public apology through print and electronic media, and refrain from defaming Chandrasekhar in the future.