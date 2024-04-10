Yash Joins Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana as Co-Producer, Not Cast as Ravana

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has commenced shooting for his highly anticipated movie, Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Initially rumoured to play Ravana, Yash has now joined the project solely as a producer, declining the role. A source revealed that Yash rejected the Ravana role for some time but eventually agreed to produce the film instead. Rather than accepting a fee of around ₹80 crore, he opted to contribute as a producer.

The film’s director, Nitesh Tiwari, expressed disappointment over leaked images that revealed the cast’s costumes and characters. Consequently, a strict no-phone policy has been enforced on the film sets. Bobby Deol is reportedly being considered for the role of Kumbhkaran, while Vijay Sethupathi might portray Raavan’s youngest brother, Vibhishan. Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha are also part of the cast, with Lara playing Lord Ram’s stepmother, Kaikeyi, and Sheeba appearing as Manthara.



Ramayana is slated for a potential release around Diwali 2025. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness coach shared insights into the actor’s rigorous training regime before filming began. A video on Instagram showcased Ranbir exercising in natural surroundings, engaging in various workouts, swimming, cycling, and hiking as part of his preparation for the role.