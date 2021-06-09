FNC യുടെയും ക്യാമ്പസ്‌ ഓക്സ്ന്റെയും ബാനറിൽ നവാഗതയായ ജീവ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത റിക്റ്റർ സ്‌കൈൽ 7.6 (Richter Scale 7.6) ജൂൺ 12 ന് Roots video , First show എന്നീ OTT പ്ലാറ്റ് ഫോംസ് വഴി പ്രേക്ഷകർക്കു മുന്നിൽ എത്തുകയാണ്.

ലൂസിഫർ, അങ്കമാലി ഡയറി ഫെയിം മുരുകൻ മാർട്ടിൻ ആണ് പ്രധാന വേഷത്തിൽ എത്തുന്നത്. നോയിഡ ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ ഫെസ്റ്റിവെലിൽ മികച്ച പുതുമുഖ സംവിധായകയ്ക്കുള്ള അവാർഡ് ഉൾപ്പെടെ നേടിയാണ് ചിത്രം ഇപ്പോൾ ചിത്രം OTT യിൽ എത്തുന്നത്. നിരവധി ഫെസ്റ്റിവെലുകളിൽ പ്രദർശിപ്പിച്ചു പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രശംസ നേടിയ ഈ സിനിമ, പ്രധാനമായും സംസാരിക്കുന്നത് കുടിയിറക്കിപ്പെടേണ്ടി വരുന്നവരുടെ പ്രതിരോധത്തിന്റെയും അതിജീവനത്തിന്റെയും സംഘർഷങ്ങളെപ്പറ്റിയാണ്.

OTT platforms, Roots video and First show are prepping for the release of the movie ‘Richter Scale 7.6‘, by debut director Jeeva, produced in the banner of FNC and Campus Oaks. The movie is set to be released on June 12. Murukan Martin (Lucifer, Ankamaly Diaries fame) plays the lead role in the movie. ‘Richter Scale 7.6’ has earned critical acclaim in many film festivals and has bagged the best debut director award in the Noida International Film Festival. The heaviness of a human’s heart when sundered from his own land, where lies in the depth, his roots, is the theme of the movie. The trailer of ‘Richter Scale 7.6’ is shared herewith.

First Nation Combines Production

Campus Oaks Presents

Direction: Jeeva K J

Producers: Sajith Kumar C. D, Shaji G S

Story: Rejikumar K, Rajesh Kumar K

Screenplay and Dialogue: Rejikumar K

DoP: Sujithlal

Editing: Sujith Sahadev

Original Background Score: Nisanth

Art Direction: Nandhu Naga

Production Controller: Syamlal

Make-up: Babulal Kodungalloor

Designs: Premjith Natesan

