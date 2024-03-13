SBI Provides Full Electoral Bond Information to the Election Commission of India

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the State Bank of India submitted electoral bond information to the Election Commission. This action follows the rejection by the top court of the lender’s request for an extension of the deadline to disclose electoral bond details, just a day prior.

The plea by the State Bank of India for an extension until June 30 to disclose details was dismissed by the top court bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday. Additionally, the bench instructed the poll panel to publish the information provided by the bank on its official website by 5 p.m. on March 15.