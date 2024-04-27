Kerala Governor gives assent to five pending bills

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he has given his assent to five Bills passed by the state assembly which had been pending for long.

The bills include the Land Assignment Amendment Bill, Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment), the Paddy Wetland Amendment Bill, the Dairy Cooperation Bill and the Abkari Law Amendment Bill.

Governor Khan who met the media said the assent was given a few days ago and the details were revealed today as the General elections in the state had concluded yesterday.

“We had received many petitions (against the bills). So we had to send it to the government and seek their comments. Then other petitions also came in favour of the Bills. It takes time to evaluate everything and make a decision,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party ridiculed the assent and said when the Left government gets in trouble, the Governor comes in for the rescue.

“When the Left government gets in a defensive position, the Governor comes to its rescue. Otherwise they are fighting all the time,” Satheesan said.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had earlier observed a hartal in Idukki district on January 9 in protest against Khan as he had refused to give his assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The LDF had also conducted a march to the Raj Bhavan.

The Government of Kerala passed the bill in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking into consideration the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki district.

The Left government had moved the Supreme Court alleging inordinate delay on behalf of the Governor in giving his assent for many Bills passed by the Kerala Assembly.

A set of Bills are currently pending before the President of India after being forwarded by the Governor.