Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s new film “DOTS” online premiere on 13th June.

Singapore’s award winning independent film maker Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s latest film fully shot & produced remotely, during lockdown –“DOTS” premieres online on 13th June, Saturday 6:00pm IST / 8:30pm SGT.

The acclaimed filmmaker worked on the feature film remotely – with 10 artists from 6 film industries from India and Singapore. The multi-lingual film tells a story about 5 different conversations about love and loss, hopes and dreams, identities and choices through a fictional networking app named DOTS.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ahaana Krishna, Lalit Prabhakar, Parna Pethe, Saran Jith, Sai Pogaru, Shishir Sharma, Suman Nagarkar, Aparna Pradeep, Aishwarya Kumar and Raaghav Ranganathan.

Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, who is from Singapore, focuses on independent, micro-budget films that she writes, directs and produces, while pursuing her full time career as a marketing director with a global healthcare company. Her pervious production KATHA[email protected] / [email protected] (2019) was the world’s 1st anthology to be shot in 8 languages, which won several awards.



DOTS is edited and Virtual DOP is done by the multi-faceted film maker Mathew Jenif Joseph and music by Vineeth Paul.

Register @ dotsthefilm.eventbrite.com

Teaser: