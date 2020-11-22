Contributing to North Kerala’s IT sector’s accelerated growth, six more companies are starting their operations in the UL Cyber Park. Nine startups will also be settling in this state-of-the-art IT space soon.

Currently, UL Cyber Park houses 78 firms comprising 42 companies, including the new 6 entrants, and 36 startups. The nine new startups will bring the total number to 87. The new companies have also got the approval to operate in the UL Cyber Park which has special economic zone (SEZ) status.

New companies include Hyperblox India Private Limited, Telestation Private Limited, Palmtrix Technologies, IOCOD Infotech Private Limited, TECHTADD Private Limited and Aeth Analytica Ltd.

These companies focus on the latest digital and disruptive technologies operating in Telecom Services, E-Commerce, Mobile Application, Digital Marketing, Fleet Management, Software Development, Education, Healthcare, Employment Sector, Hospitality, Retail, Media, Transportation and Engineering. All of them have their customer base located in the US, Europe and the Gulf countries entirely.

Presently, there are 2046 employees working in UL Cyber Park. This includes 46 appointments by Action FI Technologies and 40 by Gritstone Technologies made during the Covid 19 pandemic. In addition, the new companies have announced hiring of 475 more IT employees within a year. They have good growth plans, matching with the consistent growth marked by the existing companies.

The UL CyberPark which generates new jobs and establishes growth over the pandemic slowdown is a subsidiary of the Uralungal Labor Contract Society (ULCCS). ULCCS is one of Asia’s largest labour contract cooperatives with an annual turnover of Rs. 1400 crores, which also made headlines for creating hundreds of jobs during the same period.

UL Cyber Park, the only IT Park in the world under the ownership of the member-labourers of a Society, led Kozhikode to the third rank in Kerala’s IT infrastructure and made it the first IT city in Malabar region of the State. The park is strategically located on the NH 17 bypass road connecting Kochi to Mumbai, with all the transport facilities close by.

UL Cyber Park is a well-equipped space for global organizations that provide state-of-the-art technology services ranging from housing to human resource development. Designed as a world-class, serene, green and pollution-free ecosystem, the 2.7 million-square-feet park can accommodate entrepreneurs in areas ranging from 1,000 to one lakh square feet. Availability of plenty of housing spaces around the UL Cyber Park within walking distance makes it more attractive for companies and employees alike.