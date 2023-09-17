Vijay Devarakonda in keeping his word:100 families were given Rs.1 lakh each

Vijay Devarakonda in keeping his word. During the success of Khushi, Vijay promised to distribute Rs 1 crore from the film’s profits and his remuneration to 100 families. Now the actor is keeping his promise and winning the hearts of the audience.

The star’s announcement was received with great enthusiasm by the fans. Many people have come forward to appreciate Vijay Devarakonda’s work. Devarakonda had given gifts to fans before this too. Devarakonda was in the news for organizing excursions for fans. Devarakonda eventually arranged an all-expenses-paid trip to Manali for 100 fans.

The film is a romantic entertainer with Samantha playing the female lead opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The film is getting good audience response. It also has the distinction of being the film where Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda team up after ‘Mahanadi’.