Resignation of AAP Minister Raj Kumar Anand Adds to Kejriwal’s Challenges Amid Corruption Allegations

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister, Raj Kumar Anand, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, both from his ministerial position and from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing allegations of corruption within the party. This development adds to the challenges facing the AAP, especially with its convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, currently in jail over allegations related to a liquor scam.



In his statement, Anand expressed disillusionment, highlighting that while the party’s inception aimed to combat corruption, it now grapples with internal corruption issues. Anand emphasized his decision to distance himself from the government and disassociate his name from any corrupt practices.



It’s worth noting that Anand’s residence underwent a raid in November 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate, although this was unrelated to the ongoing liquor probe. Prior to resigning, Anand shared a press conference by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on social media.