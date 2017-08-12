Singapore: Pravasi Express Awards 2017 were distributed at Pravasi Express Nite 2017 at Holiday Inn in Singapore . The function was presided over by Kerala Minister for Culture and Law AK Balan, Singapore Indian High Commissioner Javed Ashraf and Pravasi Express Chief Editor Rajesh Kumar. Awards were presented by Mr. Javed Ashraf and Mr. A K Balan to the various recipients. The Minister also inaugurated the year long programs of Kairalee Kala Nilayam which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Veteran Film actor Madhu was honored with the “Life Time Achievement award” for his contribution to cinema. Football player IM Vijayan was given the “Life time sports excellence” award.

Dubai business man Sohan Roy with ” Malayalee Rathna “, Singapore business man Synergy group chairman Capt. Rajesh Unni wtih ” Business Excellence” , Film star Vinu Mohan with “Film critic award ” were also presented.

Upcoming actor Rajisha Vijayan was awarded with the ” Youth Icon” based on the survey conducted among youngsters.

Other award recipients from Singapore were D Sudheeran (Literary Award), Shanta Rati (Dance Icon of Singapore), Sangeetha Nambiar (Women Empowerment) , Deivani (Community engagement) , Dr.V P Nair ( Health Care ) , Shilpa Krishnan Shukla (Women Achiever), Arun Sundar (Information Technology), Prajith Manikkoth (Young Achiever ), Stephan Samuel (Social Excellence), Mallika Girish Panicher (Performing Arts ), Dr.Anitha Devi Pillai (Research Literature).

Music concert by Play back Singers Nikhil Mathew, Kavya Ajit and other cultural programs were conducted and well attended.