21 MALAYALAM MOVIES WILL BE SCREENED AT IFFK

The IFFK-2022 comes up with an attractive Malayalam package comprising of 21 films. Among this, two are the much awaited directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mahesh Narayanan–‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam’ and ‘Ariyippu’ respectively. Both have been selected under the international competition section.

As many as six films including ‘Kafir’ by Vinod V. Nair, ‘Vaishali’ and ‘Chamaram’ by director Bharathan, ‘Paleri manikyam: oru pathirakolapathakathinte katha’ by Ranjith, ‘Ekakini’ by G.S. Panicker, ‘Njan Steve Lopez’ by Rajeev Ravi have made their way to the homage category to honour the film personalities who passed away recently.

Renowned film director G Aravindan’s all time classic ‘Thampu’ will be featured in the Restored Classics category.

Seven Malayalam films by first time filmmakers have been selected for Malayalam Cinema Today category. ‘Aayirathonnu nunakal’ by Thamar KV, ‘Baakki vannavar’ by Amal Prasi , ‘Pada’ by Kamal K M , ‘Normal’ by Pratheesh Prasad , ‘Great depression’ by Aravind H, ‘Vetta pattikalum Ottakkarum’ by Rarish G, ’19(1)(a)’ by Indhu VS are the movies selected in this category.

‘Vazhakk’ by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, ‘Aanu’ by Sidhartha Siva, ‘Bharthaavum Bhaaryayum Maricha Randu Makkalum’ by Satish Babusenan, Santosh Babusenan, ‘Dhabariquruvi’ by Priyanandanan T R, and anthology movie based on Five stories, ‘Freedom fight’ by Jeo Baby, Francies Louis, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, are the other movies selected in this category.