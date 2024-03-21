32 Indian fishermen have been detained by the Sri Lanka Navy on suspicion of poaching



New Delhi – On Thursday, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended at least 32 Indian fishermen near the coast of Talaimannar and close to the islet of Delft in the northern province. They were detained on suspicion of fishing in Sri Lankan waters, as per an official announcement.



According to the statement, the Navy intercepted two Indian trawlers carrying seven fishermen near Talaimannar. Additionally, naval personnel confiscated three more Indian trawlers and apprehended 25 Indian fishermen near Delft Island.



The detained trawlers and fishermen were transported to their respective harbors for further legal proceedings. The two trawlers with seven fishermen were taken to the Talaimannar Pier, while the remaining three trawlers with 25 fishermen were brought to the Kankasanthurai harbor. They are scheduled to be handed over to Fisheries Inspectors for Mannar and Mailadi for further legal actions.

