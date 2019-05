3D horror Tamil film Lissa, produced by cinematographer-turned-director PG Muthiah, and written & directed by debutant Raju Viswanath to be screened at Carnival Cinemas Singapore from 24th May.

The movie stars Anjali, Sam Jones, Makarand Deshpande and Yogi Babu in the main lead roles. Lisaa is said to be India’s first ever stereoscopic 3D horror film. The movie is produced by P. G. Muthiah and music composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.

Book tickets: https://www.carnivalcinemas.sg/

Trailer: