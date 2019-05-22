A Talk on ‘B+, Simple Way to Abundance and Joy’

………..A writer with his little daughter went to the seashore to write about starfishes marooned in the beach and likely to die in a couple of days. He wanted to make sure that people took some action on this as millions were dying. So he sat writing furiously about this sad happening.

At that time his daughter who was playing nearby came and asked him what he was doing and he told her. Immediately she jumped and ran to the nearest starfish picked it up and threw it into the sea. This, she kept repeating. Amused by her action as there were millions of starfishes lying around and she would be able to throw only a few in, he asked her, “What difference does it make as there are millions lying around?”

Daughter took a starfish in her hand and just before throwing it into the sea looked at her father, smiled and said, “To this starfish it makes all the Difference!”

That’s the spirit of positivity in the process of spreading positivity.

(This is from a sound bite from Mr M K Ramanujam, adapted from The Star Thrower, of Loren Eiseley)

Positivity or staying positive is basically a manifestation of your inner self, of being happy or satisfied. Mr M K Ramanujam believes in inspiring and awakening this inner potential. Helping to reach out and inspiring people towards happiness, he tries to kindle inner transformation through his Talks and workshops.

The Singapore Malayalee Association in association with Soorya (Singapore) and supported by Namadwaar Singapore is presenting a Talk (in English) of Mr MK Ramanujam.

Topic of the Talk

Positivity: “B+, Simple Way to Abundance and Joy”

Talk Focus:

The miracle of positive thoughts

The practical way to transform from 0− >> B+ >> 0+

Set of What next steps to practice from the moment we leave the Talk.

Date: Sun, 26 May 2019

Time: 10.30 am – 12.00 noon,

Venue: 44, Race Course Road, S-218558 (L1)

Admission: Free

Please register at: https://tinyurl.com/y6qnt37b

Talk is in English

Contacts: Ganga (9630 6170), Chitra (9369 2920)

About the Speaker Mr M K Ramanujam

An Electrical Engineering Gold medallist from Delhi University, former General Manager at Ford Motor (Visteon India) and Six-Sigma Black Belt in Quality Management, Ramanujam gave up his promising corporate career of 14 years, in search of superior quality of a different kind: the quality of inner life.

Ramanujam’s speaking experience spans a wide spectrum of audiences, from internationally acclaimed institutions and Fortune 500 companies such as the UK Parliament, Harvard University, Oxford University, Microsoft, Intel, GE among others to economically and socially underprivileged children and societies in rural India.

In his spiritual pursuit he is associated with the Global Organization For Divinity, a non -profit organization founded by His Holiness Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji his spiritual Guru under whose guidance he has studied Eastern Philosophy and the lives of great saints for more than 20 years. He is also connected to the Joy of Sharing Initiative of Namadwaar Singapore.

A motivational speaker and corporate trainer he has dedicated his life to inspiring people towards happiness; to see it, to feel it, to practice it and eventually, ‘Be It’.