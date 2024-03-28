Notices Issued by ECI to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate for Remarks Against Women



The Election Commission of India issued show cause notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate for comments against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Kangana Ranaut.

The Election Commission deemed Ghosh’s comments about CM Mamata Banerjee and Shrinate’s remarks about Kangana Ranaut as ‘undignified and in poor taste,’ directing them to respond to the commission by Friday, March 29, 5 pm.

In both notices, the EC stated that the leaders’ comments are prima facie in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to clause (2) of Part I ‘General Conduct’ of the Model Code of Conduct, criticism of political parties should be limited to their policies, programs, and public record. Parties and candidates must refrain from commenting on private aspects unrelated to the public activities of the opposing party’s leaders or workers. Criticism based on unverified allegations or distortion should be avoided.

The Congress leader stirred a major controversy when an objectionable post was shared from her Instagram account, disparaging Ranaut, who has been selected as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi for the forthcoming elections. The now-deleted post read, “Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?” and was accompanied by a picture of Ranaut.

BJP MP from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, ignited a political controversy with his objectionable remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The party’s vice-president, now fielded for the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat by the BJP, on Tuesday derided TMC’s slogan “Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)”.

