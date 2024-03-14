An amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has stated that movie reviews are not permitted within 48 hours of a film’s release.

In the midst of the ongoing debate regarding the potential impact of negative reviews posted on social media on a film’s box office performance, the amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has recommended that films should not be reviewed within the initial 48 hours of their release.

The report submitted by amicus curiae Shyam Padman includes stringent guidelines aimed at preventing “review bombing” and ensuring that viewers have the opportunity to form their own opinions without being unduly influenced by biased reviews. Reports suggest that there are individuals on social media who provide reviews in exchange for rewards, and negative reviews may be posted against those who refuse to pay.

It was also recommended that reviewers should offer constructive criticism, refraining from the use of disrespectful language, personal attacks, or derogatory remarks against actors, filmmakers, and other individuals involved in the film industry.

The report emphasizes the importance of upholding legal and ethical standards, as well as maintaining professionalism in the conduct of film reviews.

The amicus curiae submitted guidelines to the court, recommending that reviewers, including vloggers, refrain from posting reviews of a film within the first 48 hours of its release.