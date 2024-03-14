Singapore has officially endorsed the communique on tackling scams at the inaugural Global Fraud Summit

Singapore: On Wednesday, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo highlighted that the communique endorsed by Singapore and 10 other countries on Monday (Mar 11) in London at the inaugural Global Fraud Summit demonstrates a high-level commitment to combat scams.

The communique featured commitments to explore methods for enhancing the recovery of fraudulently obtained funds across various jurisdictions. The communique was also endorsed by Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The agreement also acknowledges the critical role that industry plays in combating scams and encourages them to enhance their anti-scam efforts.

Singapore has previously entered into agreements with Malaysia to combat scams across telecommunication channels. Additionally, in 2022, Singapore and Australia signed a pact aimed at combating scams and spam.