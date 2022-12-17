‘Ariyip’ Best Malayalam Movie, Popular Movie ‘Nanpakal Nereth Mayakkum’; Golden Chakoram for ‘Utama’

Thiruvananthapuram: Bolivian film ‘Utama’ won the Golden Chakoram award for the best film at the 27th IFFK . The Netpack Award for Best Malayalam Film was also won by Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial announcement. Mammootty starrer Nanpakal Neret Mayakam won the audience award. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Taif also won the Rajata Chakoram for Best Director.

PS Indu received the FIPRESI Award for Malayalam Cinema. Special Jury Mention for A Place of Our Own. Feroz Ghori (Alam) won the Silver Award for Vaagata Director. KR Mohan Award for Debut Director Siddharth Chauhan (Amar Colony). FIPRESI Award for Best International Film for Our Home.

Directed by Romi Meiti, Avar Home won the Netpac Award and the FIPRASKI Award in the International Competition category. 191A directed by Indu V.S won the fiprasky award for the Malayalam film. Siddharth Chauhan won the FFSI-KR Mohanan award for Amar Colony.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Hungarian director Bela Thar. The prize money is ten lakh rupees. The awards were presented by Minister of Culture V.N. Distributed by Vasavan.

186 films from 70 countries were screened at the festival from December 9 to 16. 14 films were screened in the international competition category, 12 films in the Malayalam Cinema Today category and seven films in the Indian Cinema Now category. 78 films were screened in the world cinema category. The fair also hosted the world premiere of 12 films. The show was held in 14 theatres.