BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Pant and DC Squad for IPL 2024 Code of Conduct Violation



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has penalized Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant and the entire team for the second consecutive slow over rate violation in the IPL 2024. The latest offence occurred during Match 16 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3.

In an official statement, the BCCI announced, “Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals, has been fined for his team’s slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders.”

Rishabh Pant was fined ₹24 lakh, while the other Delhi Capitals players, including the Impact Player Abishek Porel, faced fines of ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower.

This penalty comes after Delhi Capitals were also penalized for a slow over rate in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue, with Pant receiving a ₹12 lakh fine. Individual players from the Delhi Capitals team were also fined for the offence.

