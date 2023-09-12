Tatvamasi’; Chandi Oommen changed the cover image of the Facebook page

Chandi Oommen MLA changed the cover picture of his Facebook page. Chandy Oommen has shared a picture of the ‘Tatvamasi’ in the Sabarimala shrine. Chandy Oommen, who won a record victory in Pudupally, was sworn in as an MLA yesterday.

Chandy Oommen enters the assembly with the largest majority in the constituency of 37,719 votes. Oommen Chandy’s record majority in Pudupally was won by Oommen Chandy.

The oath was taken in the name of God after the question and answer session at 10 am in the Legislative Assembly. Chandi Oommen greeted the Speaker, Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and members of the House.

Chandy Oommen was received enthusiastically by the opposition bench. Chandi Oommen’s seat is next to Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas. Chandy Oommen came down from Patupalli House in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning with a lamp on Oommen Chandy’s picture.

He told the media that his father’s memories will be the driving force behind his activities. Chandy Oommen reached the Assembly after visiting Pazhavangadi Attukal Temples, Palayam Masjid and St. George Church.