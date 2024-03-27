Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Joins BJP



On Tuesday, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu shifted allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the Lok Sabha elections. During a press conference in New Delhi, the Ludhiana MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting their strong support for Punjab.

Highlighting the past era of terrorism in the state, Bittu commended the BJP and RSS for their efforts towards peace. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde stated that Bittu’s joining will bolster the party. Bittu was previously a member of the 27-person Punjab unit’s pradesh election committee established in January.

Bittu hails from a political lineage; he is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and the son of former Punjab Minister Tej Parkash Singh. His decision to join the BJP comes shortly after the party declared its intention to independently contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

