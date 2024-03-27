Centre for Policy Research; Think Tank Announces Successor



Yamini Aiyar, currently serving as both President and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), will resign from her position effective March 31 to dedicate additional time to her research pursuits, the think tank disclosed on Tuesday.

Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula, a senior fellow at CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, will take over as the new President and Chief Executive effective April 1, according to the statement.

CPR thanked Aiyar for her significant contributions, noting her commitment to multidisciplinary scholarship and the energy she brought to her role. The Board wished her success in her future endeavors.

Dr. Chokkakula, affiliated with the Centre for Policy Research since 2010, is a political geographer, engineer, and town planner. He currently heads the TREADS initiative at CPR and is a respected expert on water policy, a prominent research focus of the think tank.

