US Reacts to Arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal



The United States has stated that it is closely monitoring the reports of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, as per a spokesperson from the State Department, emphasizing the need for ‘a fair legal process’.

In response to an emailed query about the case concerning the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party convenor Chief Minister Kejriwal, the U.S. spokesperson stated, We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was detained by the ED on March 21 following his repeated mention in the chargesheet filed by the central agency regarding purported irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.

The ED has claimed that the accused communicated with Kejriwal to shape the excise policy, which led to unjust advantages for them. In exchange, they allegedly provided kickbacks to the AAP.

