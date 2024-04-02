Congress Urges Action Against BJP for Using Manipulated Videos to Defame Party



Congress Leaders Approach Election Commission with Five Key Submissions Ahead of Lok Sabha and State Elections. Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and state elections, Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Pawan Khera, and Gurdeep Sappal presented five crucial submissions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), as announced by party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday.

The Congress party emphasized the importance of ensuring that welfare beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh receive their entitled benefits without any disruption during the election period. Ramesh noted that the poll panel appreciated this stance. Previously, Congress had raised concerns regarding the ongoing display of state scheme advertisements featuring the photograph of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, which was deemed to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Responding to this, Jairam Ramesh revealed that the ECI has directed the immediate removal of all such posters and has requested Congress to inform the Commission of any remaining posters in the state.

Furthermore, Congress has formally lodged a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged malicious attempts to associate the party’s campaign with George Soros, the controversial billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. Ramesh added that the party has also filed a complaint against the BJP’s use of manipulated videos to defame Congress, urging the poll panel to take swift action against the perpetrators of this “baseless campaign.”

