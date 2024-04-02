Rajnath Singh Confirms Ongoing Talks with China to Address Border Disputes



Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, reaffirmed on Tuesday that the discussions with China will persist to seek a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. He emphasized the need for ‘disengagement and de-escalation’ while addressing the nation’s top generals at the bi-annual Army Commanders’ Conference. The standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries in the region has extended for nearly four years.

The 21st round of talks between military commanders of both nations took place on February 19, 2024. During this meeting, both sides agreed to sustain the military dialogue and uphold peace along the LAC, though no immediate breakthrough was reported.

Despite four disengagement rounds in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A), and Hot Springs (PP-15), both the Indian and Chinese armies continue to maintain a significant presence with tens of thousands of troops and advanced weaponry in the Ladakh theatre. Issues at Depsang and Demchok remain unresolved and are still under negotiation.

Additionally, Singh highlighted the intricate global situation that impacts everyone in his address.

