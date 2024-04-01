Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s ED Custody Extended to April 15



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate has been extended until April 15th, following his arrest last month in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged in its remand application that Kejriwal was obstructing their investigation, claiming that he provided misleading information. Specifically, the agency stated that Kejriwal denied direct involvement with Vijay Nair, asserting that Nair reported to Aatishi Marlena and Saurav Bharadwaj. However, the agency argued that Nair’s statements indicated he worked closely with Kejriwal, even residing in the Chief Minister’s bungalow and operating from his office.

Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate accused Kejriwal of refusing to verify the authenticity of digital evidence presented to him and withholding passwords to his mobile devices. Despite being confronted with evidence of hawala transfers totaling approximately ₹45 crore, Kejriwal allegedly evaded questions regarding Nair’s authority in certain meetings. The agency contended that Nair’s close association with Kejriwal suggested his actions were sanctioned by the Chief Minister.

The remand application emphasized the need for an extension, citing Kejriwal’s purported influence and potential to tamper with evidence. The agency claimed to have substantiated its findings through corroborated payments, including data from call detail records, locations, and WhatsApp conversations.

