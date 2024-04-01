Sheikh Hasina Criticizes Opposition’s ‘Boycott India’ Call Amid Claims of Interference

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly criticized the opposition for advocating a ‘Boycott India’ campaign, questioning their commitment to the decision.

Amid allegations of Indian interference in Bangladesh’s internal politics, Hasina condemned the opposition’s call in a speech. She challenged the sincerity of the opposition leaders, suggesting that if they truly boycotted Indian products, they would burn the Indian sarees of their wives and pondered whether they could survive without Indian spices.

The relationship between Bangladesh and India has been positive under PM Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. The opposition’s #BoycottIndia trend reportedly emerged in response to perceived Indian interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

