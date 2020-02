Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Varane Avashyamundu in Singapore Screens from 21st Feb 2020. Varane Avashyamundu ( Groom wanted) is a 2020 Indian Malayalam-language comedy-drama film written and directed by Anoop Sathyan (in his directorial debut) and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The film stars Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

Book your tickets now ☺ www.carnivalcinemas.sg

#OrchidFilms Release