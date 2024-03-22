ED Traces Money Trail from Delhi Liquor Scam to Punjab and Goa Elections, Names Arvind Kejriwal as Kingpin

The Enforcement Directorate presented Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court on Friday, asserting that he was the central figure and primary conspirator in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Seeking a 10-day remand for the chief minister, ASG SV Raju informed the court that Kejriwal was implicated in the utilization of the crime’s proceeds and was directly engaged in crafting the policy.

The excise policy was designed in a way that facilitated the acceptance of bribes. Vijay Nair acted as the intermediary between the Aam Aadmi Party and the south cartel, with a prominent member of the cartel being K Kavitha, who has already been arrested.

Kejriwal spent the previous night in ED custody. On Friday morning, he withdrew his petition challenging the arrest from the Supreme Court and opted to approach the lower court instead. In the afternoon, he was brought to the court amidst a growing crowd gathered to observe the proceedings. In his initial response following the arrest, Kejriwal stated that his life is committed to the country, whether he is inside jail or out.