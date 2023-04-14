Family Man Returns on 22nd April

Singapore: The team that brought you Alexperience is Back with another fun filled family entertainment stand up comedy a close door event for our fellow Makkalaes!!! Another best selling laughter moments on April 22nd 2023! Make your public holiday an enjoyable relaxing fun filled one! Book your tickets soon!! Get your tickets @ 👉Familymanreturns.ticketer.sg
ബ്രിട്ടിഷ് ഇന്റലിജൻസ് ഏജൻസിക്ക് ആദ്യ വനിതാ മേധാവി
ലണ്ടൻ: ബ്രിട്ടനിലെ ജിസിഎച്ച്ക്യൂ (ഗവൺമെന്റ് കമ്യൂണിക്കേഷൻസ് ഹെഡ്ക്വാർട്ടേഴ്സ്) ഇന്റലിജൻസ് ഏജൻസിയുടെ 104 വർഷത്തെ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ ആദ്യമായി വനിതാമേധാവി. ഇപ്പോൾ മിലിറ്ററി ഇന്റലിജൻസ് 5 (എംഐ5) ഉപമേധാവിയായ ആൻ കീസ്റ്റ് ബട്ലറെയാണ്...
കേരളത്തിന് രണ്ട് വന്ദേ ഭാരത് ട്രെയിനുകൾ; പ്രഖ്യാപനം ഈ മാസം 24ന് നടക്കും
കേരളത്തിന് രണ്ട് വന്ദേ ഭാരത് ട്രെയിനുകൾ അനുവദിച്ചു. ഈ മാസം 24ന് കേരളത്തിലെത്തുന്ന പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ഇതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തും. യുവം പരിപാടി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യാനാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി...
AAP now national party; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lost national party status
New Delhi | The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national...
പഞ്ചാബിലെ ഭട്ടിൻഡ സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ വെടിവയ്പ്പ്; നാല് സൈനികർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു
പഞ്ചാബിലെ ഭട്ടിൻഡ സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ വെടിവയ്പ്പ്. നാല് സൈനികർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. രണ്ടംഗ സംഘമാണ് ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയതെന്നാണ് സൂചന. പുലർച്ചെ 4.30 നാണ് വെടിവയ്പ്പ് ഉണ്ടായത്. സംഭവത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സൈനിക കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ...
ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പ് ജര്മനിയിലെത്തിയ മലയാളി നഴ്സ് പനി ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
ബെര്ലിന്: ജര്മനിയില് നഴ്സായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന മലയാളി പനി ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. വുര്സ്ബുര്ഗിനടുത്ത് ബാഡ്നൊയെസ്റ്റാട്ട് റ്യോണ് ക്ലിനിക്കില് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂര് അങ്ങാടിക്കടവ് മമ്പള്ളിക്കുന്നേല് അനിമോള് ജോസഫ് (44) ആണ്...