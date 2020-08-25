സിംഗപ്പൂരില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ സിനിമാ സംരഭത്തിന് ഗംഭീര തുടക്കം.. നവാഗത സംവിധായകന്‍ ആനന്ദ് പാഗയുടെ സൈക്കോ-ത്രില്ലര്‍ ജോണര്‍ സിനിമ “ഗ്രഹണം” ഫസ്റ്റ് ലുക്ക്‌ പോസ്റ്റര്‍ ഫഹദ് ഫാസിലിന്‍റെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പേജില്‍ ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്ത് കാമ്പയിന്‍ തുടക്കമിട്ടത്.

യഥാര്‍ത്ഥ സംഭവങ്ങളെ ആസ്പദമാക്കിയുള്ള കഥയില്‍, ദേവികാ ശിവനും, ജിബു ജോര്‍ജ്ജും കേന്ദ്രകഥാപാത്രങ്ങളായി എത്തുന്നു.. സിംഗപ്പൂരിലെ പ്രമുഖ താരങ്ങളായ ജയറാം നായര്‍, ബിനൂപ് നായര്‍, നന്നിതാ മേനോന്‍, പ്രീതീ ജോസഫ് എന്നിവരും, സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ താരങ്ങളായ We are Sambhavam fame ആനും സൂരജും ഗ്രഹണത്തില്‍ പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. മുഖ്യധാര അഭിനേതാക്കളായ സുധീര്‍ കരമനയും, വിജയ്‌ മേനോനും ഇതില്‍ മികച്ച റോളുകളില്‍ എത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

രാജ് വിമല്‍ദേവ് ആണ് ഛായാഗ്രഹണം നിര്‍വ്വഹിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. എഡിറ്റിംഗ് അജ്മല്‍ സാബു. സംഗീത സംവിധാനം ആനന്ദ്കുമാറിന്‍റെതാണ്. ഇതില്‍ ഹരിശങ്കര്‍ പാടിയ ഗാനം ഓഗസ്റ്റ്‌ 29നാണ് റിലീസ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. വിനീത് ശ്രീനിവാസനും ഇതില്‍ മറ്റൊരു ഗാനമാലപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സിംഗപ്പൂരിലാണ് ഗ്രഹണത്തിന്‍റെ ഏറിയപങ്കും ചിത്രീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഒക്ടോബറില്‍ തിയെറ്ററുകളിലും തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഒടിടി പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകളിലും എത്തിക്കുവാനാണ് അണിയറപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത്.

Presenting to you the first look poster of Malayalam feature film – GRAHANAM.

This movie is a psychological thriller which promises an interesting story encompassing emotional moments, investigation , suspense, humour and love. Directed by Anand Paga, features Devika Sivan and Gibu George as lead actors. Prominent roles have been essayed by Jayaram Nair,Binoop Nair,Nannitha Menon,Preethy Joseph who are all popular faces in Singapore. Mainstream actors like Sudheer Karamana and Vijay Menon has played key roles in the film.

Cinematography is done by Raj Vimal Dev and Editing by Ajmal Sabu. Music is by Anandhkumar. The first lyrical song will be released on Aug 29 and it is sung by Harishankar K S. Popular actor/singer Vineeth Srinivasan has also sung for this movie.

First look poster unveiled by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil.

The major portions of the film has been shot in Singapore