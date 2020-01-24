Hit Malayalam Thriller Movie Anjaam Pathira Screening in Singapore from 24th January.

Hit Malayalam movie Anjaam Pathira to hit singapore screens from 24th January. Kunchacko Boban starrer Anjaam Pathira released early January recieved positive reviews from the audience and people are praising the concept of the film.

Anjaam Pathira is about Investigation officers are challenged by a serial killer. The victims being Police officers, there comes an urgency to solve it as soon as possible. Will Clinical Psychologist Anwar Hussain and the Police team together able to solve it?

Orchid films arranged wider release of Anjaam Pathira for movie lovers in Singapore. The film will be screened in Carnival Cinemas and Golden Village Cineplexes

Booking : https://www.carnivalcinemas.sg

https://www.gv.com.sg/

Trailer: