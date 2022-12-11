IFFK: Father-daughter drama ‘Aftersun’s first screening today

Scottish director Charlette Wells’s debut movie, “Aftersun,” portrays the thick, complex reality of the bond between a single father and daughter. The movie will be screened at the Ariesplex Theatre at 8.30 PM on Sunday.

It’s a multilayered and affecting drama about the vagaries of memory and the uncertainties of family dynamics. The movie embraces the basic and universal fact of loss.

It’s a daughter’s recollection of memories of her father, who has died 20 years ago, filtered through a haze of memory and imagination. She looks back on things she didn’t understand during those times. ‘Aftersun’ is a winner at Cannes Film Festival.