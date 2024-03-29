PM Modi Criticizes Congress Over Letter to CJI Chandrachud on Judiciary’s Integrity



On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party following a letter from hundreds of lawyers to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, accusing a “vested interest group” of attempting to exert pressure on the judiciary and tarnish the reputation of the courts.

PM Modi commented on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the actions of the Congress party are “vintage Congress behaviour” for attempting to intimidate and pressure others. This comes after top lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, and Chetan Mittal wrote to the CJI expressing concerns over efforts to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

The Prime Minister remarked, Browbeating and bullying others is classic Congress behavior. Half a century ago, they advocated for a ‘committed judiciary,’ seeking commitment from others for their own gains but showing no commitment to the nation themselves. He further commented, It’s no surprise that 1.4 billion Indians are rejecting them, while sharing a post on X that featured the lawyers’ letter to the Chief Justice from Thursday.

