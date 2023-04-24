India’s Musical, Cultural Extravaganza “Pooram” comes to Singapore on 28 May 2023 at Meadow, Gardens by the Bay.

Catch the iconic Indian ‘Pooram’ cultural festival, in Singapore at the Singapore Pooram 2023 at the Meadow, at Gardens by the Bay on 28 May 2023.

Bringing the iconic Indian cultural and heritage celebration to Singapore are a group of community leaders who have curated it to add a Singapore flavour.

Pooram 2023 is the first of its kind post the pandemic, and has the support of the High Commission of India in Singapore.

The highlight of Singapore Pooram 2023, will of course be the five-hour mini-replica of the Thrissur Pooram’s Chenda Melam.

Thrissur Pooram is one of the grandest cultural shows in Asia and a major tourist attraction in Kerala, India. And Chenda Melam is a musical ensemble of traditional percussion instruments like maddalam, edakka, thimila, chenda, and kombu.

The five-hour percussion ensemble will be led by melam wizard Padmashree Mattannoor Sankarnkutty Marar, Shri Chottanikkara Vijayan Marar and a squad of 43 accomplished artists from Kerala. Synchronised with the thunderous music will be Kudamattom or umbrella exchanges on caparisoned robotic elephants; featuring for the first time ever on this island nation.

A Pooram Committee of like-minded people was formed from different Indian and local community representatives to organise Singapore Pooram 2023. It will have glimpses of folk-art forms from many states of India, thus celebrating “Unity in Diversity.

Adding Singaporean flavour to the Pooram will be local cultural representations from the Chinese, Malay and Indian communities, underlining Singapore’s identity as a harmonious multi-racial society.

Collaborations with the Indian Heritage Centre as well as diverse cultural and linguistic groups and clusters in Singapore accentuate the harmony of arts and cultures.

Tickets will be priced at $15, and VIP Pavilion at $300

Tickets are available at : https://www.singaporepooram.com/