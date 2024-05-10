Dell warns users of data breach that impacted around 49 million customers: Report 

Dell is warning customers of a data breach that allegedly impacted 49 million customers. The PC makers, in an email, warned users it was investigating an incident involving a Dell portal that contained limited types of customer information related to purchases from the company.



Dell further stated it believed there is no significant risk to customers given the type of information involved, a report from Bleeping Computer said.



“We are currently investigating an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell,” reads a Dell data breach notification shared with BleepingComputer.



“We believe there is not a significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved.”

Dell states that the following information was accessed by the threat actor during the breach:



Name

Physical address

Dell hardware and order information, including service tag, item description, date of order, and related warranty information

The company stresses that the stolen information does not include financial or payment information, email addresses, or telephone numbers and that they are working with law enforcement and a third-party forensics firm to investigate the incident.

BleepingComputer contacted Dell on Wednesday to learn more about the breach and how many people it impacted but was told they “are not disclosing this specific information from our ongoing investigation.