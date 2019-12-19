“Malabar Adukkala – Super Chef “

A Global Cooking Competition in Melbourne on 25th Jan 2020.

Do you have the best recipe?

You can be the next “Super Chef” of Malabar Adukkala Global Cooking Competition 2019-2020. Share your recipe with us and get a chance to enter to “Malabar Adukkala – Super Chef “ A Global Cooking Competition 2019-2020”.

“Malabar” the name itself ignites hundreds of taste buds, the region which holds on secrets of wide varieties of food. Malabar Adukkala, a friends’ circle, one of the most active groups, where relationships have grown beyond the virtual circle and now this big virtual Family, with over 480,000 members around the world, living in India, GCC, Europe and different parts of the world, wants to meet!!!

“Ente Keralam” in Association with “Pravasi Express” is organizing the Melbourne edition of this Global cooking competition on 25th January 2020 at Newbury Chid and community centre, Craigieburn.

The Top three winners will be awarded, and the first prize winner will get a chance to fly to Dubai and entry to the Grand Final.

How to enter:

Entry form: Please click on the below link in order to register yourself for the competition

Click here for Registration

Few Guidelines to follow;

We require you to send us 2 best recipes:

1. Main Course (Biriyani & raita or any type of bread (like chapatti, roti, naan) or any type of pathiri & any gravy (Veg. or Non Veg.)

2. Salad.

It is compulsory to fill the above recipe details accurately at the time of registration.

Submission of Recipe:

The participants must cook the dish that was registered online and bring along with them during the competition. Live cooking is not allowed at the competition venue.

Judging:

The judging/marking will be based on taste, variety and presentation. Judges decision are final and irreversible