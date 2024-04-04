Maldives President Announces Withdrawal of Indian Troops by May 10

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu revealed plans to withdraw Indian military troops stationed at the second aviation platform within the current month, with the process anticipated to be completed by May 10, as per media reports. Earlier in March, approximately 25 Indian military personnel, who were overseeing operations of a gifted helicopter, departed from the Maldives. They handed over operations to an Indian civilian crew by the agreed-upon deadline of March 10.

Previously, a contingent of 88 Indian military personnel managed two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft in the Maldives, offering humanitarian and medical evacuation services. State-owned Public Service Media reported Muizzu’s recent statement, made during a public meeting, reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding Maldives’ independence and his government’s determination to uphold this pledge.

Muizzu, often regarded as pro-China, has consistently maintained that no Indian military personnel, even those in civilian attire, will remain in the country after May 10. Last year, he gained power on an anti-India platform and, soon after assuming office, urged the removal of Indian personnel from the strategically significant Indian Ocean island nation.

