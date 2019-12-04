Minister AK Balan to inaugurate IFFK Delegate Cell on Wednesday

Minister for Cultural Affairs AK Balan will inaugurate the International Film Festival’s Delegate Cell and Festival Office on Wednesday, December 4 at Tagore theatre by 11 am.

The distribution of the passes will begin with the handing over of the first pass to film actress Ahaana Krishna Kumar. Actor Indrans, Chalachithra Academy Chairman and festival director Kamal, Vice-Chairperson Beena Paul, Secretary Mahesh Panchu, Executive Board Member Sibi Malayil and others will attend the function.



Registered users can come with a valid proof of identity and receive their delegate passes. Special counters have been set up at the Tagore theatre for inquiries and technical assistance. Necessary arrangements have been made for senior citizens and differently abled. As many as 10,500 passes will be issued this year..

