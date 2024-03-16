Rahul Gandhi criticizes electoral bonds scheme as the “biggest extortion racket.”



During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Thane on Friday. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi condemned the electoral bonds scheme, labeling it as ‘the biggest extortion racket in the world.’

A day after data related to the scheme was made public following the Supreme Court’s directives, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the funds acquired through the scheme were utilized to divide political parties and overthrow opposition governments.

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that agencies like the ED, CBI, and the Election Commission of the country are the ‘weapons of the BJP’.



According to data published on the Election Commission of India’s website, the BJP amassed ₹6,060 crore over a five-year period through the electoral bonds scheme. In contrast, the Trinamool Congress cashed in bonds worth ₹1,609 crore. The Congress party, ranked third, cashed in ₹1,422 crore, followed by the BRS, BJD, and DMK, which cashed in ₹1,214 crore, ₹775 crore, and ₹639 crore respectively.