Rahul Gandhi urges PM to speak on China map issue

New Delhi: The senior congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the issue of China releasing a ‘standard map’ that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin ‘very serious’. He said the neighboring country had already taken India’s land in Ladakh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-called “standard map of China” that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as regions within its borders.

Asked about the map issue as he was leaving for Karnataka, Gandhi told reporters, “I have just returned from Ladakh and I have been saying for years that what the PM has said, that not one inch of land has been lost in Ladakh, is an absolute lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land.