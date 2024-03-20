Report: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Offered James Bond Role, Set to Succeed Daniel Craig



Following Daniel Craig’s announcement of his departure from the spy franchise after his film No Time to Die (2021), there has been widespread speculation regarding who would take over the role of James Bond.

According to a recent report, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has received a formal offer for the role of the new James Bond, although official casting announcements have not yet been made.

According to the report, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is anticipated to accept the role as 007, succeeding Daniel Craig, who portrayed MI6’s iconic spy for 15 years.

Reportedly, Eon Productions aims to commence filming the 26th Bond movie later this year, with 33-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in films like Kick-Ass, Tenet, and Bullet Train, being the primary candidate for the role.

Aaron was among the contenders for the role, alongside actors like Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and James Norton. Reports from 2022 initially indicated that Aaron had conducted a confidential screen test for Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli at Pinewood Studios.

