SC Issues Show Cause Notice to Ramdev, Orders Appearance Over Patanjali Misleading Ads



New Delhi : On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a show cause notice to Baba Ramdev regarding misleading advertisements by Patanjali, instructing him to appear before the court.

Expressing strong disapproval towards Patanjali Ayurveda and its MD Acharya Balakrishnan for failing to file a response on contempt proceedings, the Supreme Court warned that “consequences will follow”.

The Supreme Court instructed the Yoga guru and Balakrishnan to appear before it and address contempt proceedings concerning the advertising of the company’s products and their medicinal efficacy.

The apex court was considering a petition from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines. In November 2023, the Supreme Court raised objections to Patanjali Ayurved’s dissemination of ‘false’ claims in its advertisements, warning of potential costs for the company engaging in such practices.

